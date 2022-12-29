Daniel Curran: Paedophile who breached court order avoids jail
- Published
A former priest who has six convictions for abusing children has been given a suspended sentence after breaching a court order.
On Thursday, Daniel Curran was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.
Curran, 72, previously pleaded guilty to breaching a lifelong Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by visiting Tollymore National Activity Centre.
The judge warned him if he breached it again he would be jailed.
A prosecution lawyer told Downpatrick Magistrates' Court that Curran, from Bryansford Avenue in Newcastle, County Down, had entered the activity centre on 12 August with "books for dissemination" but staff recognised him and after leafing through the books realised they were "filled with sex references" and called the police.
The books had been written by Nicholas Russell, a pseudonym previously used by Curran to write books.
A defence lawyer told the court Curran had left books at the centre five or six years ago without complaint and was doing so again.
"There is no claim that he was in direct proximity to any children," he said.
He added that Curran "had it in his mind the centre was more adult-orientated".
"It's been pointed out to him that children do attend there and he has resolved never to drop books there again," he said.
The lawyer added that Curran had only breached his SOPO on one other occasion since he was placed under supervision in 2009.
Custody warning
District Judge Steven Keown said the pre-sentence probation report showed a "depressing lack of insight and minimisation of his behaviour."
The judge said he was satisfied the breach "crossed the custody threshold" but given Curran's early guilty plea, he would suspend the jail sentence.
In 2018, Curran was sentenced to 200 hours of community service for the indecent assault of a 12-year-old boy which took place at Curran's cottage near Tyrella Beach in 1991.
He gave the victim whiskey and abused him after he returned from the bathroom.
It was Curran's sixth conviction.
He had previously received sentences totalling 16 years, including time in custody and time suspended.