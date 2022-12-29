Crossgar: Man arrested over assault on police officer
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after an incident in Crossgar, County Down.
The 29 year old was detained following reports of windows being smashed at an unoccupied property in Lissara Close.
Police said when they went to the property on Wednesday night, officers were met by an aggressive man who kicked one officer on the leg.
"Thankfully, the officer has not reported any injuries," said a police spokesperson.
"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simple being 'part of the job'."
The suspect was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.