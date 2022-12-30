Natalie McNally: Police renew appeal over Lurgan murder
Police have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of Natalie McNally in County Armagh.
The 32 year old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.
It is believed that she died on the night of Sunday 18 December.
Police have previously released CCTV footage showing a suspect entering Silverwood Green, while the charity, Crimestoppers, has offered a £20,000 reward for information.
Several arrests have been made in connection with Ms McNally's death but, so far, nobody has been charged. Police have previously said she may have known her killer.
On Friday, Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said: "Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward.
"Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 20:52 GMT. Then, at 21:00, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green.
"He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.
"Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch."
Last Friday, relatives, friends and neighbours released balloons and observed a silence during a vigil.
Ms McNally's brother, Declan, thanked people for the comfort and support they had shown the family.
"Please, anybody who has any information whatsoever, please bring it to the police," he urged.
Another sibling, Niall, had earlier appealed for her killer to confess.
Investigation timeline
SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER
- 20:52 - Man carrying rucksack seen on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green
- 21:30 - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green
MONDAY 19 DECEMBER
- 22:00 - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
- Suspect released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as "suspicious"
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
- 18:00 - Police say Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder
- 23:52 - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- 15:45 - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack
- 19:50 - 32-year-old man released on police bail
Those with information are asked to contact police directly by calling 101. Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.