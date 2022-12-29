NI weather: Rain and wind warning for Thursday night
The Met Office has warned of possible flooding and travel disruption amid a weather warning for rain across Northern Ireland on Thursday night.
Up to 25mm of rain will fall quite widely, with 30mm-40mm over some higher areas, it said.
There will be strong southerly winds, especially near coasts. Gusts of wind up 100km/h (60mph) can be expected.
The warning comes into force at midnight on Thursday and lasts until 10:00 GMT on Friday.
A warning has also been issued for rain across Connacht and counties Donegal, Cavan, and Longford in the Republic of Ireland.
Met Éireann has warned that heavy rain will cause some flooding.
The warning is in place from 22:00 local time on Thursday until 08:00 on Friday.
A wind warning has also been issued in parts of the Republic.
It has been issued for six coastal counties from 10:00 GMT Thursday until 07:00 Friday.
A white Christmas was officially declared in Northern Ireland, the first since 2017, after sleet fell in counties Londonderry and Armagh.
The weather station at Lough Fea recorded the wintry weather at about 17:00 GMT on Christmas Day, according to the Met Office.
Meanwhile, an ice warning was issued across Ireland on Christmas night as temperatures plummeted below freezing.