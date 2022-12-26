Dungannon Road: Three dead and five injured after crash near Cookstown
- Published
Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown, County Tyrone, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.
Four children and a woman were also taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.
The crash happened shortly before 15:30 GMT on Monday.
It is understood two people died at the scene and a third died in an ambulance on the way to hospital. The road remains closed between Killycolp Road and Annagh Road.
Police said the closure is likely to remain in place for some time and motorists should avoid the area.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it dispatched two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews, one non-emergency crew, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer to the scene.
The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.