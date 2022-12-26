East Belfast: Man sustains head injuries in Lord Street assault
- Published
A man has sustained head injuries during an aggravated burglary in east Belfast on Boxing Day.
It happened at about 01:30 GMT on Monday at a house in Lord Street.
Two men reportedly forced their way inside the property before assaulting the man with an unknown object and smashing the front window of the house. The man needed medical treatment.
Police appealed for information and urged anyone with video footage to contact them.