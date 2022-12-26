Natalie McNally: Funeral takes place for Lurgan stabbing victim
A funeral service has been held for Natalie McNally, who was stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan, County Armagh, on 18 December.
The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant.
Police have previously released CCTV footage showing a suspect entering Silverwood Green, while the charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information.
The service was held at her parents' home in Craigavon on Monday morning.
On Friday, relatives, friends and neighbours released balloons and observed a silence during a vigil.
Ms McNally's brother, Declan, thanked people for the comfort and support they had shown the family.
"Please, anybody who has any information whatsoever, please bring it to the police," he urged.
Another sibling, Niall McNally, told the vigil that "shock and horror" had been brought to the community by his sister's death.
"We're still feeling extremely sad, but we're taking great comfort in all the messages of support coming from her friends and her family and the wider community," he added.
Ms McNally worked as part of the marketing team at public transport provider Translink.
During the attack she was stabbed a number of times, according to police.
Some of her wounds appeared to have been inflicted as she tried to defend herself, they added.
Police said there was no sign of a break-in at the victim's house and she may have known her killer.
Two men have been arrested and since released on bail in connection with the police investigation.