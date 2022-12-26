North Belfast: Man left unconscious after Ardoyne assault
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after he was found unconscious following an assault in north Belfast on Christmas Day.
Police said they were called to the scene at Brompton Park in Ardoyne at 23:10 GMT.
Ambulance crews had been treating the man for multiple serious injuries, officers added.
Police are treating the assault as grievous bodily harm with intent.
Det Sgt McCartan appealed for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
"The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 8in tall, aged in his 30s, of slim build and dark-haired with facial stubble," he said.
"He was believed to be wearing dark jeans with a dark jacket."