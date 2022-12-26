NI weather: Ice warning issued for Northern Ireland ends
- Published
A yellow weather warning for ice in Northern Ireland has ended.
The alert came into force at midnight on Christmas Day and lasted until 10:00 GMT on Monday.
The Met Office had said that a mixture of wintry showers would lead to ice at times in untreated areas and that some disruption and delays were possible with a heightened risk of slips and falls.
A weather warning for ice issued across the Republic of Ireland has also ended.
The Irish weather service, Met Éireann, had warned of hazardous driving conditions.
That alert was also valid from midnight on Christmas Day until 10:00 GMT on Monday.
Some homes and businesses in Munster and south Leinster were without power for parts of Saturday due to thunder and lightning.
Energy company ESB has restored power to most premises that had been affected.
One of the outages, in Waterford city, had impacted more than 400 customers.
People living in rural areas without power have been urged to report faults and not assume that ESB know about their outage.