West Belfast: Seven led to safety from apartment fire
Seven people have been led to safety from a fire at an apartment block in west Belfast on Friday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received reports of the fire at the Springfield Mill apartments at 22:40 GMT.
Five applicances were sent to the scene and survival advice was offered to one resident over the phone before firefighters entered the building.
The fire was brought under control shortly before midnight.
It has been deemed accidental, the fire service said.