Natalie McNally: Vigil held for Lurgan stabbing victim
The family and friends of Natalie McNally, who died after she was stabbed in Lurgan, County Armagh, are holding a vigil in her memory.
The 32-year-old victim was attacked in her home in Silverwood Green and was pronounced dead on Monday night.
Mourners gathered in the street near her home to pay tribute to Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant.
One family member thanked the crowd for their support and urged anyone with information to contact police.
A woman addressed the crowd and expressed sympathy to the victim's family "for the loss of Natalie and her unborn child in such a heinous way".
"We as a community wanted to take the opportunity to offer our deepest condolences to Natalie's parents, her brothers, her family and her friends," the woman said.
"No words can describe the many different feelings everyone is experiencing."
Following speeches and a moment of silent reflection, pink and blue balloons were released into the air in memory of the expectant mother.
Ms McNally was stabbed a number of times and some of her wounds appeared to have been inflicted as she tried to defend herself, according to police.
They said there was no sign of a break-in at the victim's house and she may have known her killer.
They have arrested two men but both have been released on bail.
They also released CCTV footage of a suspect who was filmed entering and leaving Silverwood Green on Sunday night, more than 24 hours before she was pronounced dead.
Both of the men who were detained on suspicion of murder are in their 30s.
The first man was detained on Monday night, shortly after the emergency services were called to Ms McNally's house.
The following day he was released on bail pending further inquiries.
The second suspect, who is 32, was detained on Wednesday before being released on police bail on Thursday night.
Ms McNally's worked for the public transport provider Translink where she was part of the marketing team.