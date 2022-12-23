Rise in number of people killed on Northern Ireland roads in 2022
- Published
Forty-four people died following road crashes in Northern Ireland between 1 January and 31 October 2022.
Police statistics released on Friday show that there were nine more fatalities compared to the same period last year.
A total of 4,140 road collisions were recorded by police, compared to 3,788 between January and October 2021.
Seven hundred and forty people were seriously injured and a further 5,544 slightly injured this year.
Police said there were increases of 9.3% in crashes and 9.7% in casualties.
They said the rises "should be viewed in the context of reduced traffic volumes during the Covid-19 pandemic".
Mid-Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh districts recorded the highest number of fatalities, with eight in each area.
The highest number of serious injuries was in Belfast, which recorded 130.
Police said the most common causes of crashes involving casualties was "inattention or attention diverted" (101) followed by "impairment by drugs or alcohol" (69).