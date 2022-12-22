Natalie McNally: Suspect seen in victim's street on night of Lurgan stabbing
- Published
Police investigating the stabbing of Natalie McNally have released CCTV of a suspect seen entering her street on the night she was killed.
The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her home in Lagan on Sunday night.
The CCTV footage shows a man entering Silverwood Green at 20:52 GMT on Sunday. He leaves at 21:30.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned by detectives.
Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information about her killing.
Police previously said Ms McNally may have known her killer.
She was stabbed a number of times and some of her wounds appeared to have been inflicted as she tried to defend herself.
The man in the CCTV footage was carrying a rucksack when he arrived in Silverwood Green.
He appeared to be wearing white footwear, which Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said were possibly trainers.
'Do the decent thing'
Ms McNally's youngest brother Niall appealed to her killer to "do the decent thing and confess to her murder".
He said the family were devastated and he could not put into words the heartache they were experiencing.
"I really can't believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again," he said.
"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person."
"To add to our unbearable heartache we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie's baby.
"We were all looking forward to welcoming the family's first grandchild.
"The killer has denied Nats the opportunity of being a mummy."
Her uncle John McStravick said she came from one of the most caring families he had ever met.
"Natalie was a gorgeous, kind, generous girl who went the extra mile for her friends and family," he said.
A man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released on bail on Tuesday pending further inquiries.
He is not the same man who was arrested on Wednesday.
Ms McNally worked as part of the marketing team at public transport provider Translink.
Investigation timeline
SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER
- 20:52 - Man carrying rucksack seen on CCTV arriving in Natalie McNally's street, Silverwood Green
- 21:30 - CCTV footage shows man leaving Silverwood Green
MONDAY 19 DECEMBER
- 22:00 - Emergency services called to Ms McNally's house. She is pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder
TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER
- Suspect released. Cause of Ms McNally's death is not confirmed but police say they are treating it as "suspicious"
WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER
- 18:00 - Police say Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, some of which were defensive, and are treating her death as murder
- 23:52 - 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- 1545 - CCTV footage released of man with rucksack
In posts on social media, friends described her as "one of the best".
Police were called to Ms McNally's house in Silverwood Green at 22:00 GMT on Monday.
She was pronounced dead when the emergency services arrived.
Mr Caldwell said there were no signs of a break-in at the property.
He said he wanted information from people who may have driven along the Kiln Road in Lurgan between 20:45 and 21:45 on Sunday.