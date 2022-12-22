Petrol bomb attack in Ballymena damages house
A petrol bomb attack has caused extensive scorch damage to a house in Ballymena, County Antrim.
At about 01:25 GMT on Thursday it was reported that a petrol bomb, which was set alight, was thrown at a house in Edward Street.
Police officers attended the scene, along with members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.
The police said there were no reports of any injuries.
They have appealed for information about the incident.