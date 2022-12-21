Bird flu surveillance zones in Fermanagh to be removed
- Published
Bird flu surveillance zones in County Fermanagh are to be lifted.
Another Captive Bird Monitoring Zone at Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust in County Down ended on 16 December.
The zones in Fermanagh came into effect in November.
This was after the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) strain was confirmed at commercial turkey holdings close to the border in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's chief vet Robert Huey said it was to correspond with disease control measures south of the border, where surveillance had now been completed.
Mr Huey warned there was no room for complacency, with Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) measures, including mandatory housing of all birds, still in force across Northern Ireland.
"The risk of an avian influenza incursion into poultry flocks in Northern Ireland is still present and I am urging all bird keepers, particularly over the holiday period, to critically review biosecurity measures, remain vigilant, and report any signs of disease to the department immediately," he added.
"I want to stress that the AIPZ remains in place across the whole of Northern Ireland and that includes the need to adhere to those strict biosecurity measures and the mandatory housing order introduced in November for all kept and captive birds."
Millions of birds in the UK and across Europe have been culled during the outbreak of the virus which began in October 2021.
In Northern Ireland, there have been six outbreaks in commercial premises and backyard hobby flocks, but none have been recorded in these settings since February 2022.
The disease was confirmed in captive birds at Castle Espie in October.