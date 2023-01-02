Philomena Begley: Ireland's Queen of Country reflects on 60 years of stardom
Philomena Begley is one of the island's most loved entertainers.
An unrivalled interpreter of country music who has delighted audiences on stages all over the world and collaborated with country greats like Porter Wagoner and Billie Jo Spears.
Last October, she turned 80 and celebrated 60 years in showbusiness.
To reflect on her life, influence and legacy she sat down with Fr Brian D'Arcy as part of a new series, Irish Music Icons, on BBC Radio Ulster.
Here's a few things we learnt from the legendary country music star.
From Tyrone to Tennessee
From humble beginnings in Pomeroy, County Tyrone, Philomena never believed she would reach the stratospheric success she has enjoyed over the last 60 years.
She had a simple, but happy childhood as one of eight children in a close-knit, traditional and musical family.
Philomena always loved to sing but had no plans of pursuing a career in music.
She considered becoming a nurse and left school aged 15 to work at Fisher's Hat Factory in Cookstown where she spent six-and-a-half years.
Take a chance on me
Philomena accidentally entered the world of country music at a local dance, when she was called on stage as a dare to sing a song with the Old Cross Céilí Band.
An instant hit, she was asked to fill in as cover for someone who had taken ill in the band and suddenly became swept up in the 1960s dance-hall circuit.
She sang four songs a night with the band after her day working in the hat factory. It wasn't long before she became the most popular part of the show.
Looking back, Philomena fondly remembers many happy years performing everywhere from small parish halls to larger commercial venues.
One of the lads
During her career, Philomena was often the only woman in a man's world.
On the road, she became "one of the lads", living a life with precarious conditions, limited changing facilities and few female companions.
Reflecting on this existence, Philomena maintains she took it all in her stride.
Romance blossomed with Tom Quinn, a young accordion player in the band whom she later married and had a family with.
The big hit
In 1975, Philomena was granted permission to record her own version of Blanket on the Ground from US country music star Billie Jo Spears.
Philomena's version went to number five in the Irish charts and sparked some friendly rivalry between the pair.
Over the years, they became close friends, sharing many of the same hits and performing together on several occasions.
Blanket on the Ground remains one of Philomena's most popular songs to this day.
Global stardom
Philomena has captivated crowds on stages all over the world, performing everywhere from Wembley Stadium to Nashville, Tennessee.
In 1978, she was invited by Porter Wagoner, the man who introduced Dolly Parton to the world, to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville's legendary home of country music.
Here she rubbed shoulders with the stars of global country music and even received a standing ovation for her performance of Blanket on the Ground.
It was fitting recognition for her contribution to country music in Ireland and beyond.
Irish Music Icons - Philomena Begley will be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle at 11:00 GMT on Monday, 2 January and is available now on BBC Sounds.
You can read more on Philomena's life and watch an extended interview of the film on the BBC Music NI site.