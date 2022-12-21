Glen Allen: Murderer arrested after failing to return to prison
A convicted murderer, who went missing while on temporary release, has been arrested.
Glen Allen, 34, was jailed for 14-and-a-half years in 2010 for the murder of William Meek.
Mr Meek was stabbed 51 times in the head, face and neck in June 2008.
Allen was arrested by police in Causeway Coast and Glens on Tuesday after breaching the conditions of his temporary release from Maghaberry Prison.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had launched an appeal to locate Allen after he disappeared last week.
"He is currently in custody pending a return to prison," a police statement said.