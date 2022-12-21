Natalie McNally: Tributes paid after Lurgan death
A woman, who was found dead at a house in County Armagh, has been described as "one of the best" by her friends.
Natalie McNally was pronounced dead at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Monday night.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released on bail on Tuesday pending further inquiries.
Friends of the 32-year-old shared tributes and memories on social media following the news.
The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed but detectives previously said they were treating it as "suspicious".
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) councillor for Lurgan, Ciaran Toman, went to school with Ms McNally and said the community in Silverwood was shocked by what had happened.
In a post on social media he said: "I remember her to be the most pleasant young woman who clearly had a bright future ahead of her.
"This is obviously a very sad situation for the family of the deceased and my thoughts with them at this time,"
'Honour to know her'
Matthew Beaumont, who ran as an Alliance candidate at the last Stormont election, also knew her.
"Natalie was one of the best people I had the honour of know in this country," he said in a post online.
"She was one of the first friends I made here and was so helpful and supportive of me moving into politics and helping people.
"I'm absolutely devastated to see this. The world has lost a good egg."
Belfast councillor, Séamus de Faoite, said he was in disbelief at Ms McNally's death.
He tweeted: "The last time I got a good chat with Natalie she was heading home with her parents from Belfast Pride.
"She was so happy and buzzing after having an amazing day. Her cat updates and public transit appreciation were so wholesome. I cannot believe this has happened.
"I'm in disbelief."
Natalie worked as part of the marketing team at Translink.
In a statement, the company said: "We have been shocked and saddened today by the news of the loss of our colleague and friend Natalie.
"She was a valued member of the Translink marketing team and we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends at this very sad time."
One of the MPs for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, described her as "a young woman who had everything to live for".
Police were called to the house in Silverwood Green at 22:00 GMT on Monday night.
On Tuesday, Police said the investigation was "at an early stage" and they appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Dt Ch Insp John Caldwell said he wanted to establish Ms McNally's movements between 16:00 on Sunday and 22:00 on Monday.