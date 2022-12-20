Belfast Harbour: Drugs worth £1m found hidden inside divan beds
Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £1m has been found packed into divan beds after a vehicle was searched at Belfast Harbour.
The discovery was made on Tuesday morning and a man was arrested.
The 33-year-old was detained on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.
The drugs were vacuum packed into plastic pouches and concealed within the furniture.
The seizure follows a joint operation involving the Police Service of Northern Ireland's organised crime unit, Border Force staff and Belfast Harbour Police.
"This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities," a PSNI detective inspector said.
"Through multi-agency efforts we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminal gangs who profit from this incredibly harmful activity."
The arrested man was taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.