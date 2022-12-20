Mark Lovell murder: Two released on bail
Two people who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mark Lovell have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Mr Lovell, 58, died after he was shot a number of times at close range in his car in Ardcarn Park, Newry, shortly after 18:00 GMT on 1 December.
A 42-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were detained in Newry on Monday.
To date, six people have been arrested and questioned over the gun attack but no-one has been charged.
Previously, four men - aged 28, 34, 45, and 40 - were arrested and released during the investigation.
The charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information which leads to a conviction for Mr Lovel's murder.