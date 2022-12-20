Strabane bomb attack: Man accused of trying to kill police refused bail

Mr Love is charged in connection to a bomb attack on a police patrol vehicle in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane on 17 November

A man accused of trying to kill two police officers in Strabane, County Tyrone, has been refused bail.

Charlie Love, of Bridge Street, Strabane, denies two counts of attempted murder as well as charges of causing an explosion and possessing explosives.

They relate to a bomb attack on police in Mount Carmel Heights on 17 November.

In refusing bail, the judge identified a potential risk that Mr Love could be "preyed upon" to reoffend.

Investigations established that military grade explosives had been used in the attack on the two officers, which left a substantial crater at the point of detonation.

A command wire leading to what police believe was a firing point close to a tree stump was also found.

A drill and wiring, which detectives believed to be the trigger mechanism, were also discovered.

It is alleged that Mr Love is connected by DNA evidence to the firing mechanism and a metal pole at the scene of the attack.

During police interviews, the accused did not say why his DNA may be on the drill, but explained that he was a manual worker and used tools.

Defence lawyers challenged the reliability of the forensic evidence linking Mr Love to the attack.

They also argued that his client is "a vulnerable individual" who had to be accompanied by an appropriate adult for police questioning.

Police forensics officers searched the area close to where the explosion happened

Judge Declan Morgan rejected suggestions that Mr Love could be released under arrangements involving police surveillance of his movements.

"The background to the offences would suggest this was carried out by or on behalf of an organised criminal gang," the judge said.

"The fact that he is vulnerable potentially creates a greater risk that he would be preyed upon by those other people."

Denying bail, he held that there was "a real risk, on the prima facie case, of further offences of a nature which would potentially endanger life".

