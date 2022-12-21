Belfast Hospital School: Management changes would 'diminish' service
A plan to change how a "unique" school is run at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children could "diminish" the service it offers.
That is according to a discussion document on the future of the Belfast Hospital School by NASUWT union members who work there.
The Education Authority (EA) has proposed that it takes over the management of the school rather than the board of governors.
The EA said it was a "positive step".
It also said there would be no impact on the education of pupils.
But the NASUWT document, seen by BBC News NI, countered that the EA plan would have a "significant impact" on staff and pupils.
What is Belfast Hospital School?
Belfast Hospital School has been operating in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children for about 50 years.
It means that young people, who face a prolonged period in hospital or out of school due to serious illness, can continue to learn.,
They can include primary and post-primary pupils.
The school also runs an exceptional teaching arrangements (ETA) service which means teachers can visit young people who are convalescing at home and cannot go to school.
That can include children who have mental ill health and have been referred by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).
There is also a service called Time Out for Positive Steps (TOPS) which teaches young people with emotional health and well-being issues and anxiety-based school refusal.
According to an inspection by the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) carried out in 2018, there is a principal and 24 teachers at the Belfast Hospital School.
The EA is proposing that the same service is provided for children and young people, but under the management of the authority rather than the school.
"The proposal to discontinue Belfast Hospital School will see no change to the services provided for primary and post-primary pupils," the EA said.
"The only change will be the management of the services which under the proposal will be managed by the Education Authority.
"While there is a continued requirement for the services provided by the Belfast Hospital School, the need for a dedicated special school for hospitalised children has been diminished by the changing profile of children and their treatment plans.
"Children, unless they are very unwell, have much shorter stays in hospital."
'Unique' school
The EA said, though, there was an increasing need for support for children with mental-health problems.
But the NASUWT document said the Belfast Hospital School was "unique and not comparable to similar service provision in the Education Authority".
The union said that if the EA plan went ahead "there will be no-one with the experience, authority, and recognition to run the ETA service or oversee teaching provision in the wards".
"The board of governors will be stood down and there will be no direct governance of the school's functions."
The NASUWT also said that decisions about the school were "best carried out by managers and leaders who are on the ground and within the school".
The union also expressed concern that there could be "disruption to the culture, ethos, and operational activities of the Belfast Hospital School" if the EA plan went ahead.
"The Belfast Hospital School, despite the impositions placed on it by the Education Authority, is a well governed and managed school," the NASUWT concluded.
"It consists of an exceptional body of professional staff who never stop going beyond the extra mile for students.
"It is unlikely the service run by the Education Authority is viewed in the same manner despite the dedication of staff in that service."
An initial consultation on the EA proposal for the school will run until 31 January.
But it will eventually be up to an education minister or the permanent secretary at the Department of Education to approve the EA plan.