Londonderry bus crash: One person taken to hospital
- Published
One person has been taken to hospital following a bus crash in Londonderry.
The crash happened in the Foyle Street area of the city at about 09:50 BST on Tuesday morning.
A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson said one ambulance and a rapid response paramedic were dispatched to the incident.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital," the spokesperson said.