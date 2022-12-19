Mark Lovell murder: Two arrested over Newry shooting
A 42-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mark Lovell in County Down.
Mr Lovell, 58, was shot a number of times at close range in his car in Ardcarn Park, Newry, shortly after 18:00 GMT on 1 December.
The man and women were arrested in Newry on Monday and taken to Musgrave serious crime suite for questioning.
Previously, four men - aged 28, 34, 45, and 40 - were arrested and released.
The police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers.