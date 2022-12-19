Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments
All five of Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on EDs.
Patients judged medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if there is a suitable placement.
This could be an "alternative interim placement" while they wait on a longer-term option to live outside hospital.
For ambulances, a three-hour limit to handover patients will apply to free staff for life-threating calls.
If patients are medically fit and are waiting to be discharged, they may be asked to use chairs rather than beds "where appropriate," according to a joint statement from the trusts' chief executives.
"These are not steps that we ever wanted or indeed imagined having to introduce," the statement said.
"They are not designed as a long-term solution, but as actions to reduce the risk to patients waiting in unacceptable circumstances in ambulances and emergency departments."
'Serious capacity deficit'
It follows weeks of intensive pressure on hospitals across Northern Ireland, which are struggling to cope with new patients because most beds are already occupied.
Often, hospitals are caring for many patients who are well enough to leave, but who need additional support to live in the community and there is no-one to look after them on discharge.
The chief executives added that they were deeply distressed at the ongoing situation in local hospitals.
They said they expected the current pressures to intensify after Christmas and into the early months of next year.
"Although strenuous efforts are being made to alleviate the pressures, we have a serious capacity deficit which means too many people are waiting too long for care," they said.
"Much of the impact of this is falling on frail and ill older people and on the staff caring for them."
They added that they "cannot passively accept the status quo, with all that it means for patient care and safety".
'Rising levels of demand'
In relation to the 48-hour patient discharge target, they said there would be no "cost to the patient or their family for this alternative interim placement and it will not impact on their place on any waiting list for their longer term option".
Trusts and care homes will work closely together to make best use of any and all available capacity.
"This will include new shared arrangements for pre-admission assessment for care homes seven days a week," the chief executives said.
Other departments in hospitals will be asked to make "maximum use" of available space in wards "to improve patient flow out of overcrowded emergency departments".
All the measures have been reluctantly agreed but the chief executives said: "What we absolutely require is a long-term funding settlement and a health and care system which properly reflects demographic trends and is capable of meeting rising levels of demand."