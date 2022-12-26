Christmas: The theatre group bringing joy to care homes
- Published
A theatre company has been bringing festive cheer to care homes across Northern Ireland with a series of performances specially created for people living with dementia.
Commedia of Errors' nostalgia-filled Christmas shows feature classic songs and poetry.
For many care homes, it has marked the return to face-to-face performances after the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It is such a joy to be part of," said theatre-maker Benjamin Gould.
The touring variety show, called Plays Aloud, has been visiting people in care homes and dementia care units across Northern Ireland.
Directed by Clare McMahon and Benjamin Gould, the shows have been funded by Arts Council Northern Ireland and Halifax Foundation NI.
"We have developed over the years a more specialised style of performance," said Mr Gould.
"It focuses on engagement so a lot of it is to do with encouraging the audience to sing and recite poetry with us.
"It's not just about standing there performing. It's about sharing the experience with the residents and it has a little bit more of a communal feel to it."
Mr Gould said he can see the mood of residents "changing dramatically" during performances.
"If you go in and somebody's having a bad day, they are not really happy and engaging but you hit on the right song and suddenly you see them light up and they'll start singing along and they'll start dancing and that positive mood will carry on maybe even days after we've left," he said.
"Because memory can be so intrinsically linked to music and poetry you could have somebody who is not verbal before you come in and if you hit on the right song or the right piece of poetry, they'll start reciting along with you, start singing along with you and they'll actually be able to hold a conversation with you as well.
"It's a lonely place if you're not able to engage and if you get to do that then it becomes much more positive for them."
The Christmas tour features four performers working in groups of two to ensure the group can pay a visit to a care home in every county of Northern Ireland.
"It's beautiful sometimes," said performer Rosie McClelland.
"There was a time when a lady, who hadn't really spoken for a while, started to recite every single word of a poem because she had learnt it at primary school.
"It's wonderful how those core memories still exist and that's why we want to bring the core memories and give them that nostalgia feeling."
'Very moving'
Performer Adam Dougal said it was a privilege to be part of the show.
"I think music is a very powerful thing and it can evoke memories - we all associate a certain song with a time in our life," he said.
"It can be very moving. What we're trying to do is have a connection with that audience because we're in a very intimate environment.
"It can be very emotional and it can be very uplifting as well.
"Sometimes family members are there and for them to witness their relative, their mum or dad, enjoying themselves, coming out of their shells, can be a really special thing and quite moving."
Fiona McAnespie, from Radius Housing, said she has seen a positive impact on residents, and their families.
"Some of our residents would be limited in communication due to their dementia but they'll be citing poetry or singing along," she said.
"I have seen relatives in tears because they maybe haven't heard their mum or dad speak or react for a long time."
She said people living with dementia can often retain long-term memories, which is why the old songs and poetry used in the performances can have such an impact.
"We obviously can see that it brings back a memory to them and for some it may be something that was played on their wedding day or something they recited at school," she said.
"The reaction is really quite phenomenal when you see it."