Murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall carried out by 'same gunmen', say police
- Published
Police have confirmed they are formally linking the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall, who were both killed in west Belfast almost one year apart.
Sean Fox, 42, died after being shot multiple times inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club off the Suffolk Road on 2 October.
Mark Hall, 31, was shot dead at his family home in Rodney Drive on 18 December 2021.
Detectives believe the murders were carried out by the same two gunmen.
Det Sup Int Eamonn Corrigan said: "It is now our assessment the murders were carried out by an organised group of criminals who operate like terrorists and who may be, or have been, members of terrorist organisations."
He added that the police did not want to attribute the murders to a particular organisation at this time. However, he stated that the two deaths bore "the hallmarks of dissident republican killings".
Det Sup Int Corrigan said there were a number of similarities in the two murders including the location of west Belfast as well as the brazen and reckless style of the shootings in public in broad daylight.
"It is clear the gunman have an in-depth knowledge of these areas in west Belfast and felt comfortable carrying out these executions in front of a number of people and witnesses." he said.
Police renewed their appeal for information on both killings.