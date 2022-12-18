NI Weather: Cold snap to end with blustery gales

Woman with umbrella in windGetty Images

A weather warning for fog and ice across Northern Ireland ended on Sunday morning with conditions to become blustery later in the day.

The Met Office has forecast strong south-easterly gales along the County Antrim coast.

There will be heavy outbreaks of rain with a maximum temperature of 8C.

A brief spell of warmer air will continue into next week as temperatures reach 14C on Monday.

Temperatures will then fall back closer to average towards Christmas weekend.

