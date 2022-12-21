NI council election moved to avoid coronation clash
- Published
The date of Northern Ireland's council election will be moved back by two weeks to 18 May to avoid clashing with King Charles III's coronation, BBC News NI understands.
Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker has sent a letter about the change to the chief executives of the 11 councils.
The election had initially been planned for 4 May 2023.
The coronation is due to take place on 6 May.
The counting of results would have been taking place on that date.