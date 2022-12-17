NI Weather: Fog and ice warning spells end of cold spell
A weather warning for fog and ice has been issued across Northern Ireland.
The alert is in place until 06:00 GMT on Sunday as temperatures drop on Saturday evening.
The Met Office has warned of possible travel disruption and injuries from slips and falls.
The warning is the last of the current cold spell which comes to an end on Sunday when a brief spell of warmer air will see temperatures reach 14C on Monday.
This will be 10C higher than on Saturday.
However, the milder conditions will come with very windy conditions and blustery outbreaks of rain.
Temperatures will fall back closer to average towards Christmas weekend.