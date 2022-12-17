NI Water forms crisis team to deal with burst pipes fears
- Published
Northern Ireland Water has made an urgent appeal to people to check their homes for flooding after reports of burst water mains almost tripled.
It is reporting an increase in normal levels of 279% in burst water mains - up 29% from Thursday.
Monitoring systems are also recording a rapid increase in water use, a spokesperson said.
An emergency incident team has been formed to manage the situation as the icy weather starts to thaw.
NI Water has urged people to:
- Check for bursts on their property.
- Check buildings over the weekend if they are going to be unoccupied.
- Keep the name of an approved plumber handy to ensure any burst can be fixed as soon as possible.
"It is our priority to ensure customers do not experience an interruption to their water supply," the company said in a statement.
"Our teams are and will continue to work around the clock, in freezing conditions, to ensure any issues on our network are resolved as quickly as possible.
"This will continue into the weekend and next week as the thaw sets in."
⚠️We urgently need your help⚠️— Northern Ireland Water (@niwnews) December 17, 2022
We are appealing for the public, business owners and key holders to check all water supplies, inside and outside any property under your responsibility, for burst pipes and leakshttps://t.co/iU5AEfu2Gp pic.twitter.com/43mSUbJlY9
They advised anyone who spots a burst pipe, whether it is a trickle of water or a gushing pipe, to let them know either via the website or on Facebook and Twitter.
NI Water also has a dedicated Leakline number, 0800 028 2011, open 24 hours a day, every day.
Calls are free of charge.
The company issued advice for people during the thaw:
- If you are out of water, first check with your neighbours. If they have water, it is likely that the problem is with your internal pipework. Call a plumber to have the problem fixed.
- If your neighbours are without water, it could be a burst water main. Call Waterline on 03457 440088 to report the problem.
- If you spot a leak or a burst pipe call Waterline so NI Water can fix it.
- NI Water is appealing to property owners to be extra vigilant checking out buildings or properties that may have been closed.