County Down: Man shot in leg in Bangor
- Published
A man in his 30s has been shot in the leg in County Down.
It happened at 22:00 GMT on Friday when he was walking in Whitehill Drive in Bangor.
He was approached by three unknown men, one of whom was armed with a gun, and was shot once in the leg.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
The suspects were described as being more than 6ft tall and wearing dark coloured tracksuits, with their faces covered.
They are believed to have left the area on foot.
Police are appealing for information.