Cost of living: NI charity getting 2,000 calls for help a week
A charity in Northern Ireland says it has been receiving up to 2,000 calls for help per week.
St Vincent De Paul (SVP) estimate that by the end of the year about 200,000 people will have contacted their branches in Northern Ireland.
That is a year-on-year increase of nearly 20%.
"Certainly the need is greater and it reflects the rising cost of food and fuel on people's fixed income," said Patrick Friel from SVP.
Mr Friel said that for many people asking for help is "a big step for them to take".
"There are a lot of people currently who have never made that call before. There are families who have had to make that decision because of the cost of living," he said.
Newry's Christmas Business Charity's mission is that no child goes without a toy at Christmas.
The annual dinner is now in its 23rd year and this year an estimated 1,500 toys were donated.
But organiser Caroline Courtney says current circumstances dictated there was also an added focus on fundraising.
"This year, more than ever, because we all know the cost of living crisis has hit, there are even more people coming out and giving more because they know that the need is more," she said.
In Portadown, County Armagh, foodbank volunteer Chris Leech says Craigavon Area Foodbank has seen a surge in demand.
"We are seeing about a 50% increase in foodbank usage compared with this time last year," he said.
"So instead of looking at helping 400 people a month we are now looking at 600 people and beyond."
According to Carla Stevenson of Regenerate, which is running a toy appeal, there has been a shift in the way help is being requested.
"Last year we relied heavily on community groups and partner organisations to give us referrals of people who were in need but wouldn't come forward to ask for help. This year a lot of those referrals are self-referrals."
Both the foodbank and the toy appeal are benefitting from an initiative at the local YMCA youth club, where instead of paying their 50p nightly membership dues, children have been donating a food item or making a donation.
Nathan White helps run the YMCA facility.
"The young people have really bought into the message and have been really inquisitive of why we are doing it.
"It's good for our members to have an idea of the struggles that some families and young people face," he said.