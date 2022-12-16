Glen Allen: Murderer at large from Maghaberry Prison
A convicted murderer is at large after failing to return to Maghaberry Prison following temporary release.
Glen Allen, 34, was jailed for 14-and-a-half years in 2010 for the murder of William Meek.
The Department of Justice said Allen went missing on Wednesday.
He is described as being about 5ft 9in tall and of medium build, with dirty fair hair and blue eyes. The Department of Justice has appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.