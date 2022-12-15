Olympic boxer Steven Donnelly sentenced over sexual assault
An Olympic boxer has been ordered to complete probation and community service after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman.
Steven Donnelly, 34, of Dunfane Park, Ballymena, was sentenced over an incident in the town in October 2021.
Donnelly represented Ireland in the 2016 Olympics and has won two Commonwealth Games bronze medals for Northern Ireland.
He was sentenced to 18 months probation and 100 hours of community service.
Donnelly, who was convicted of disorderly behaviour along with sexual assault, must also sign the sex offenders register for five years.
The judge described the incident as "wholly inappropriate behaviour" and said that while Donnelly was intoxicated "that doesn't in any way excuse what you did".
The prosecution had told the court that Donnelly twice went to a bar where he then assaulted the woman.
'Unforgiving public eye'
On the first occasion, the court heard, he "thrust his penis" towards the woman as he was being ushered out of the bar.
He then came back a few hours later and, this time, grabbed the victim's upper inner thigh, pushing his hand towards her groin as he lifted her off the ground.
The judge said customers attempted to intervene in the incident, which was captured on CCTV, and that Donnelly was later arrested and interviewed but refused to answer questions.
A defence lawyer said the incident "is a matter of enormous regret" to Donnelly, adding that he clearly "has substance misuse problems, particularly with alcohol".
"He represented his country at both Olympic and Commonwealth games," the barrister said.
"He was in the public eye and that can be an unforgiving place."
The lawyer said the end of a long-term relationship led to previous convictions for breaching a non-molestation order, and added that Donnelly "could potentially get back into the professional boxing ring again".
In sentencing, the judge said he would follow the recommendations in the probation report but that "it's not without some hesitation".
He warned Donnelly that if he breached any aspect of the sentence he could potentially face prison.