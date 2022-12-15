Mark Hall murder: Police carry out searches in west Belfast and Crumlin
Police investigating the murder of Mark Hall who was shot at his family home last year have carried out a number of searches in west Belfast and Crumlin.
The attack happened in Rodney Drive, west Belfast, in December.
Mr Hall died in hospital after two gunman fired at least seven shots including some through his living room window of his home.
His family members were also present but narrowly avoided injury.
Det Ch Insp McGuiness said the attack was "callous" and happened at a time when families would have been out and about preparing for Christmas.
In January, detectives appealed for information over the shooting believing the gunman involved in the murder used a car with a taxi sign on its roof.
Police are appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.