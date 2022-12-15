George Best hotel building bought by Londonderry-based property developers
The building that was supposed to house a George Best-themed hotel in Belfast has been bought by a Londonderry-based property developer.
The Martin Property Group said it will advance its own plans for a "high-end boutique hotel".
The Scottish Mutual Building was bought by the Liverpool developer Lawrence Kenwright in 2017.
His firm, which was developing it, went into administration in 2020 without the George Best hotel ever opening.
A legal dispute with small investors then prevented the building from being sold.
That issue was resolved by a High Court judgement in June, which cleared the way for a sale.
'Historically and architecturally important'
The Martin Property Group has been one of the most active buyers of Belfast property in recent years.
Its purchases have included the Danesfort office complex in Stranmillis and Ross's Court, the former home of Argos in the city centre.
"We are immensely proud to have acquired The Scottish Mutual Building," Paul Martin, from the group, said.
Mr Martin said they have become the custodians of "one of the most historically and architecturally important buildings in Belfast".
"As well as restoring and preserving its wealth of original features, we will be adding a new luxury hotel to the city," he said.
Mr Martin said the move reflects their confidence in Belfast's "ability to attract both business and leisure tourists".