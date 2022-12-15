Aer Lingus jobs at risk on Belfast-Heathrow route
- Published
Thirty jobs are at risk at Irish airline Aer Lingus because it may have to stop flying from Belfast to Heathrow due to Brexit issues.
The airline said if the decision is implemented on 26 March, it would lead to the closure of its Belfast base.
Belfast staff were told on Wednesday, with the possibility of redundancy or transfer to other bases discussed.
Aer Lingus Regional flights, which are operated by Emerald Airlines would not be affected, Aer Lingus has said.
Emerald Airlines took over Aer Lingus' regional routes after Stobart Air collapsed in 2021.
Passengers booked on the Belfast City Airport to Heathrow route up until 25 March will be unaffected if the closure proceeds.
Anyone with tickets for the route after that date will be contacted by Aer Lingus before the end of January.
In a statement, the airline said: "As an EU carrier, regulatory changes arising from the withdrawal of the UK from the EU, have had an impact on Aer Lingus' traffic rights as a carrier within the UK market and, in particular, on the operation by Aer Lingus of the Belfast-London Heathrow route.
"Despite constructive discussions with the relevant authorities in the UK, we have, to date, been unable to identify a viable solution.
"We have therefore advised our Belfast-based staff of the likelihood that we will have to cease our Belfast-London Heathrow operation (which we have operated for 15 years), with effect from 26 March 2023, leading to the closure of our Belfast base."
The airline added with it was consulting with union representatives and employees to "make available as many options as possible in the event of the closure of our Belfast base, including transfers to another base, so as to minimise the potential need to make a number of redundancies among our Belfast based staff".
BBC News NI has contacted the relevant unions and Belfast City Airport for a comment.
The airline said it will honour all bookings on its Belfast-London Heathrow service "up to and including 25 March 2023".
"In the event of the route being closed, those customers with flight bookings beyond 25 March 2023 will be contacted by Aer Lingus by the end of January 2023, to provide alternative flight arrangements or a refund," the statement said.