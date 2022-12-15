Census 2021: Number of NI people with bad health rises
The number of people who have reported bad health in Northern Ireland has risen, according to the latest census data.
The 2021 figures found 7.7% of people recorded bad health, compared to 5.6% in 2011.
That means that just under four out of every five people reported good health, or 78% of the population.
The change is driven by the aging population of Northern Ireland, according to the census.
It also found one child in every 20 in Northern Ireland has autism or Asperger's syndrome.
The findings, which have just been released, show 19,000 children up to 14 years old were recorded as having the conditions.
A further 16,000 people also have the conditions, bringing the total figure in the population to 35,000.
The census data shows one in eight people in Northern Ireland provided unpaid care at the time the figures were recorded.
Of those the majority of people providing unpaid care were aged between 40 and 64.
The figures show 2,600 children aged five to 14 provided unpaid care.
The 2021 census data is being released in stages.
Earlier this year the census findings revealed that, for the first time, there are more people from a Catholic background in Northern Ireland than Protestant.
The proportion of the resident population which is either Catholic or brought up Catholic is 45.7% compared to 43.48% Protestant.
In terms of national identity, 31.9% said they had a British-only identity, while 29.1% said Irish-only and 19.8% said Northern Irish-only.
The figures are published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
The census, which was held last year, was the first since the UK voted in 2016 to leave the European Union.