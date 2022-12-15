John Pat Cunningham: Family of man shot by soldier hand back apology
The family of a man shot dead by the Army has handed back a letter of apology they received from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) almost 10 years ago.
It follows a meeting between John Pat Cunningham's relatives and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris about a memorial to the veteran who was later charged with the shooting.
Mr Cunningham was 27 when he was shot near Benburb, County Tyrone, in 1974.
In 2013 the MoD issued his family with a written apology.
At that time the MoD described the shooting as tragic and said Mr Cunningham had been blameless.
On Thursday, Mr Cunningham's relatives gave Mr Heaton-Harris the letter.
They said it was worthless because the MoD had given Dennis Hutchings a military funeral and permitted a memorial plaque to be put up by his friends inside Palace Barracks, Holywood.
Mr Hutchings, 80, died in October 2021 while on trial in Belfast.
He had denied charges of attempting to murder Mr Cunningham and causing him grievous bodily harm.
The family of Mr Cunningham, who had a learning difficulty, met Northern Ireland secretary to complain about the memorial, erected in August, which they have described as a "provocation."
They have called on the Northern Ireland Office and the MoD to have it removed.
The MoD has previously stated the memorial is in a private garden where it did determine what was included.
It said memorials within the garden were erected and maintained entirely at private expense.