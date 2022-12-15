NI Protocol: Poots order suspending checks on goods quashed
- Published
A court has quashed the instruction of former agriculture minister Edwin Poots to suspend checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
A challenge to the legality of the order had been brought by a Sinn Féin member, another applicant named Edward Rooney, and Belfast City Council.
The Sinn Féin member has been granted anonymity.
On Thursday, a judicial review found the instruction to be unlawful and of no effect.
The former minister had issued it in February 2022, shortly before the NI Assembly collapsed when the DUP withdrew its first minister.
Since January 2021 food products being sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland have required a range of checks and controls due to the NI Protocol.
The protocol is a deal between the UK and EU which keeps NI in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding the need for a hard border with the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.
Unionist politicians have condemned what they regard as the imposition of a trade border in the Irish Sea.