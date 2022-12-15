Nurses' strike: Services to be affected as 12-hour walkout begins
Nurses across Northern Ireland will join colleagues in England and Wales in a 12-hour strike, the largest action of its kind in NHS history.
Emergency and urgent care will continue to be provided by staff but planned surgery will be disrupted from 08:00.
Under trade union laws, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has to ensure life-preserving care remains during the strike.
Trusts have said services including non-emergency care will be affected.
Outpatient appointments and community nursing have been postponed. There will also be fewer nurses available on non-urgent wards.
This is the second time in three years nurses have taken to the picket line to appeal for safe staffing and fair pay.
The RCN, a trade union which represents almost 500,000 nurses in the UK, said it is campaigning for a pay rise of 5% above the RPI inflation rate to overcome real-terms pay cuts, which, it says, have left nurses 20% worse off since 2010.
In a statement, the Department of Health said fragile services will inevitably be further impaired by the strike and that the reality is there are no quick and simple solutions to the pay dispute.
The nurses' strike comes three days after health sector workers from three of Northern Ireland's biggest unions held a 24-hour strike over pay and conditions.
Why is the strike happening?
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the union is calling for a pay rise of 19.2% but ministers say this is unaffordable.
The strike comes after failed pay talks between Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Pat Cullen, the head of the RCN.
Ms Cullen said the health secretary refused to discuss pay in their meeting on Monday and therefore strikes would go ahead as planned on 15 and 20 December.
A spokesperson said the health secretary told Ms Cullen that any further pay increase would mean taking money away from front line services and tackling the post-Covid backlog.
Ms Cullen said she was"extremely disappointed at the belligerence shown" by him in the meeting.
The RCN said its pay demands follow years of squeezes on nurses' salaries, which have not kept up with the rising cost of living.
On Wednesday, RCN members said they were shocked and devastated by a letter sent to the trade union by the chief nursing officers of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The letter, addressed to Ms Cullen, said they felt let down by the RCN and asked it to reconsider given how the strike could affect certain services, such as end-of-life care and mental health.
Maureen Dolan, an RCN representative and nurse in the Southern Trust, said nurses expected the chief nursing officers to support them.
"To think that they believe we're putting our patients at risk when the point to the strike is to ensure our patients aren't at risk because of poor staffing," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
Edel Coulter, a nurse working in cancer care in the Belfast Trust, said "nurses see RCN reps on the ground with them, I don't see that from our chief nursing officers".
How will services be affected?
Northern Ireland's five health trusts have issued information on how the strikes will affect services in each area.
Western Trust
- Outpatient appointments, including urgent ones, are postponed
- Inpatient and day case procedures cancelled
- GP practice treatment rooms closed
Read more on the Western Trust website.
Southern Trust
- Phone First service not operating - reopens on Friday
- Minor injuries service closed at South Tyrone Hospital - reopens on Friday
- Day cases, outpatient and inpatient appointments cancelled
Read more on the Southern Trust website.
South Eastern Trust
- Majority of outpatient and diagnostic appointments postponed, as well as a majority of elective surgery procedures
- Minor Injuries Unit in the Ards Hospital closed and will reopen on Friday
- Emergency surgery will continue and the Chemotherapy and Renal Dialysis Units are open
Read more on the South Eastern Trust website.
Northern Trust
- Outpatient appointments including ENT, general surgery and day case procedures postponed
- Mental health services and school flu vaccination service affected
- Some GP treatments room closed and others operating a reduced service
Read more on the Northern Trust website.
Belfast Trust
- The Belfast Trust says there will be disruption to their services and that they are working collectively to try and minimise the impact on their service users