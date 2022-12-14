Strabane bomb attack: Man in court on attempted murder charges
A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of two police officers in a bomb attack in County Tyrone.
Charlie Love, of Bridge Street, Strabane, is charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as charges of causing an explosion and possessing explosives.
The charges are in connection with an attack on police in Strabane on 17 November.
Mr Love has been remanded into custody.
At Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, a detective inspector told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.
Mr Love spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.
The court heard that at 22:58 GMT on 17 November, a police patrol in Strabane experienced "a large flash and a loud bang" as their vehicle passed through the Mount Carmel area of the town.
The detective said officers discovered a crater at a building site during follow up searches.
A command wire leading to what police believe was a firing point close to a tree stump was also found, the officer said.
A drill and wiring, which detectives believed to be the trigger mechanism, were also discovered, the court was told.
The detective inspector also told the court there was CCTV evidence of a figure wearing dark clothing running away after the explosion and down an alleyway.
Mr Love was arrested on 18 November and his mobile phone seized.
The detective said Mr Love made no comment during several interviews and was later released.
Forensic testing on the items discovered at the scene have revealed a DNA profile matching that of Mr Love, the court was told.
A barrister for the accused challenged the DNA connection and asked was it not the case that "DNA is a very transmittable product and that a sample can be taken and planted?"
The detective inspector answered that he was not a forensic scientist and the question was not something he could answer.
District Judge Alanah McSorley ruled the test for connection had been made.
The detective opposed an application for bail.
He said police believed Mr Love could continue "to engage in terrorist activity" and added that people in Strabane were afraid to help with the investigation into the attack.
The court heard Mr Love was a "vulnerable adult" who had been accompanied during police interviews by an appropriate adult.
The 28-year-old was arrested again on 13 December.
The detective inspector told the court Mr Love was as "an extremely dangerous individual" was involved with the political party Saoradh - which police believe is the political wing of the New IRA.
He had taken part in a protest outside Strabane police station on 25 November, the court was told.
The detective said the New IRA said it carried out the attack in Strabane.
Judge McSorley said that there was a risk of further offending and refused bail.
The accused was remanded in custody to appear again on 5 January.