NI's coldest night of 2022 as temperature hits -10C
- Published
Thermometers plummeted to -10C in Northern Ireland overnight, making it the coldest night of the year so far.
The temperature - recorded in Castlederg in County Tyrone - was the lowest anywhere on the island of Ireland.
The town also holds the record for Northern Ireland's lowest-recorded temperature of -18.7°.
That all-time low was recorded during the big freeze back in the winter of 2010.
Armagh recorded the second lowest temperature overnight of -7.5C while Katesbridge in County Down followed with -7.3C.
The bitterly low temperatures will remain until the start of the weekend.
Milder air will bring a brief warmer spell on Sunday with temperatures reaching the low double figures.
Warm welcomes
Many of Northern Ireland's councils have set up dedicated web pages as one-stop-shops for information on their own services and those run by different organisations in the borough.
They serve as a directory of timetables and contact details on a range of cost-of-living issues, such as food banks, warm spaces and financial support.
In the Republic of Ireland an orange warning, the second highest level of alert, has been issued for Wednesday night.
Met Éireann is expecting widespread temperatures of -5C or below, leading to severe ice or frost.
The warning has been issued from 18:00 on Wednesday until noon on Thursday.