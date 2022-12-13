Strabane bomb attack: Man charged with attempted murder
A 28-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers in a bomb attack in County Tyrone.
He faces two counts of attempted murder as well as charges of causing an explosion and possessing explosives.
The charges are in connection with an attack in Strabane on Thursday, 17 November.
The officers were not injured in the blast, which happened near Mount Carmel Heights shortly before 23:00 GMT.
The man is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 14 December.