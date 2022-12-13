Unesco approve Down council's bid for Northern Ireland's second geopark
A bid to turn some of the best-known areas in counties Down and Armagh into Northern Ireland's second global geopark has been approved by Unesco.
The Mournes, the Ring of Gullion, and Strangford Lough and Lescale will be recognised under the new designation.
The project has been worked on by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for a decade.
It said the area uniquely tells a tale of two oceans across 400 million years of geological history.
The council's bid is one of nine applications to be proposed for ratification in May 2023 by Unesco's Global Geopark Council.
The award recognises outstanding geology and landscapes, and also takes account of biodiversity, history, local culture and heritage.
It confers the same level of recognition as a Unesco World Heritage Site, but without the legal status that would place restrictions on planning, development or farming practices.
The status is a means of promoting environmental sustainability while allowing communities to develop their education, tourism and agri-food sectors.
Workshops have been held with local communities and farmers to explain what is involved.
Known as an aspiring Unesco Global Geopark (aUGG) until it is formally ratified, the Mourne Gullion Strangford aUGG includes the marine protected areas of Murlough Bay, Strangford Lough and Carlingford Lough.
More than 180,000 people live in the area.
The project, years in the making, has been part of the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council tourism strategy since 2017.
Work to be done
The chairperson of the council, Michael Savage, said gaining approval for the application was a tribute to "this incredible place and its people".
"The status of Unesco Global Geopark immediately puts us on the world stage," he said.
Mr Savage added that while the application's approval is a "moment of pride", it also "signals the beginning of lots of work to do to ensure the award delivers what we need".
"The geopark will support a more sustainable community and boost the local economy through conservation, education, interpretation and sustainable and regenerative tourism," he said.
There are currently 177 Unesco geoparks in 46 countries around the world
The Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, spanning County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland and County Cavan in the Republic or Ireland, became the world's first cross-border geopark in 2008.
It received Unesco status in 2015.