NI Protocol: First official trade data to be released
- Published
Northern Ireland's first official trade data since the implementation of the NI Protocol will be published later.
The NI Economic Trade Statistics will show what happened to Northern Ireland's trade with Great Britain, Ireland and the wider world in 2021.
The protocol is the post-Brexit arrangement agreed by the UK and EU.
It keeps Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods, giving manufacturers better access to the EU than firms in other parts of the UK.
However it also means there are new checks and controls on goods entering NI from Great Britain.
The impact on trade with Great Britain has been one of the most controversial aspects of the protocol.
Some businesses and consumers have complained that some companies in Great Britain are no longer selling to Northern Ireland, but until now it has been hard to quantify the impact.
The NIETS figures, which are produced by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), will need to be interpreted with care as it is likely they will show a general bounce back in trade as the economy emerged from the worst of the pandemic.
For example, Belfast Harbour had its busiest ever year for freight traffic in 2021, with volumes surpassing pre-Covid levels.
The harbour handled 25.6m tonnes of freight, up 9% on 2020 and almost 7% more than in 2019.
It said a bounce back in global trade and the impact of improved port infrastructure contributed to the performance.
The last Nisra figures for 2020 showed exports by Northern Ireland businesses fell by almost 13% as the pandemic disrupted trade.
Sales to Great Britain rose marginally, while sales within Northern Ireland were down by 6%.
That meant that overall sales of goods and services were down by 6% or £4.3bn to £67bn.
The rest of the UK was Northern Ireland's biggest external market in 2020, accounting for just over half of all external sales, which amounted to £10.9bn.
The Republic of Ireland was the largest export market, with sales of £4.4bn.
Cross-border trade surge
Northern Ireland purchases from Great Britain in 2020 were valued at £13.2bn - down 2% from £13.5bn in 2019.
Official figures from the Republic of Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO) suggest there was a huge surge of cross-border trade in 2021 as a result of the protocol.
It estimated that the value of Northern Ireland goods exported to the Republic of Ireland was almost €4bn (£3.35bn) in 2021 - up 65% on 2020.
Irish exports to Northern Ireland also increased substantially, up 54% to €3.7bn (£3.1bn).
The Nisra figures will not necessarily show change of the same magnitude due to what is known as "trade data asymmetry".
In theory, one country's exports should mirror the partner country's imports.
In reality, it is often the case that the figures do not match, due to differences of methodology or interpretation, and this is referred to as asymmetry.