Woman jailed for murder of two-year-old son
A County Antrim woman has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for the murder and attempted murder of her two sons.
The children were given the names "John" and "Gerard" to protect their identities.
In what the judge described as a "savage attack", the 42-year-old killed her two-year-old son in March 2020.
She also attempted to kill her 11-month-old son.
The court heard that the children would have felt "severe pain and distress" despite the use of morphine patches on both infants.
The court previously heard that the victims were found in a master bedroom upstairs with their mother, by their father, her partner.
He was given the name DB to protect the children's indentities.
He had returned from work and called an ambulance after a series of text messages from their mother, which ended with her texting she had killed the boys and that she was dying too.