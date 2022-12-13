Cold weather payments extended to Castlederg and Thomastown areas
Cold weather payments have been extended to more areas in Northern Ireland as the cold snap continues.
The £25 payment is made to people living in areas where the average temperature is recorded or forecast to be 0C or below for seven consecutive days.
It will be made to people living in 11 postcodes within the Castlederg and Thomastown weather station areas.
The payments were already trigged in the Katesbridge area on Saturday.
Payments are made automatically and people living in these areas do not need to do anything to claim the money.
They will be paid to people in the following postcodes:
- BT78
- BT79
- BT81
- BT82
- BT74
- BT75
- BT76
- BT77
- BT92
- BT93
- BT94
People living in the postcode areas - which cover Castlederg in County Tyrone and Thomastown in County Fermanagh - can expect to receive the money by 21 December.
It comes as temperatures overnight on Monday fell to -9°C in Castlederg.
Freezing conditions are set to last until at least the beginning of the weekend before milder air is forecast to move in.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice remains in force for County Antrim, County Down and County Londonderry until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.
A yellow warning for low-temperature and ice is also in place across the Republic of Ireland until noon on Friday.
On Monday, Northern Ireland recorded its coldest night of the year as temperatures in Katesbridge, County Down, fell to -9C in the early hours of the morning.
Passengers from Northern Ireland were among those affected by flight cancellations and delays at airports in Great Britain due to the weather.
Eleven flights at Belfast City Airport had been cancelled by 13:30 on Monday after snow at other airports.