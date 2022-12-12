Matthew McCallan: Police no longer treating death as unexplained
- Published
Police are no longer treating the death of a teenage boy in County Tyrone as "unexplained".
Matthew McCallan, 15, was reported missing at 03:30 GMT on 4 December, when he did not arrive home from an event in Fintona.
His body was discovered in a ditch at about 11:45 the next day, two miles from the venue.
Following a post-mortem examination, the police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
However, they said they are still trying to determine the circumstances of his death.
Police have appealed to those with CCTV footage in a number of areas around Fintona, including Loughmuck Road, Edergole Road, Tullycunny Road, Blackfort Road and Tattyreagh Road, to contact them.
A number of specially-trained officers are continuing to provide support to Matthew's family during a "tragic time", police have said.
Last week, the Police Ombudsman was asked to assess the initial police response to his disappearance.
It followed concerns from Matthew's family about the speed of officers' initial response.